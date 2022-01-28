Brotherly Game Daily Links: USMNT beat El Salvador with another second half goal

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Mikael Uhre As Designated Player

This season Uhre has scored 14 goals across 26 appearances (24 starts). His 11 goals in 16 league games leads the league in goals.

Fast Facts | Mikael Uhre

Along with the Danish Superliga Trophy, last season saw Uhre named the league’s Golden Boot winner with his 13 goals in 22 matches. He completed the Danish trophy treble when he was named the Danish Superliga Player of the Season.

MLS News

MLS players to watch before 2022 winter transfer windows close

There’s under a week left in the European (and Mexican) winter transfer windows. It’s crunch time and there are plenty of MLSers in the mix ahead of most markets closing Jan. 31.

D.C. United signs Taxiarchis Fountas from Rapid Vienna

Fountas, 26, has signed a deal that will start in July of this year, and run through June 30, 2025. Additionally, there is a club-held option to extend his contract the end of the 2025 MLS season.

D.C. United adds Brad Smith in trade with Seattle Sounders

United sent $750,000 in General Allocation Money to the Sounders to bring in the 27-year-old Australian, who will be the favorite to emerge as the Black-and-Red’s starting left wingback once Kevin Paredes completes a reported $7 million transfer to VfL Wolfsburg.

Matt Turner headed to Arsenal in summer

Rransfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that a deal was in place for 7 million Euros including 3 million Euros worth of add ons.

Orlando City Signs Austrian Striker Ercan Kara to Designated Player Contract

Kara, 26, has appeared in 32 appearances in 2021-2022 for Rapid Vienna in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and adding four assists. Last season, Kara notched 20 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Sebastian Giovinco headlines Toronto FC preseason roster

Giovinco has been invited to train with the Reds (meaning no official contract is in place) and has reportedly accepted that invitation. The 35-year-old has made his desire public to return to the Reds this offseason.

U.S. Soccer News

United States beats El Salvador with Antonee Robinson strike

The U.S. continued its habit of slow starts in this World Cup qualifying cycle and, despite having the better of possession, failed to find the back of the net as the first half ended 0-0.

Rest of the World News

Martin, Vega strike late to secure Mexico win at Jamaica

A late flurry from Mexico led to the country’s 10th World Cup qualification win over Jamaica and denied the Reggae Boyz their first win over El Tricolor in WCQ since 2008 with a 2-1 victory on Thursday night at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Costa Rica ride Ruiz score to massive win over Panama

The win means Costa Rica’s streak of never losing to Panama at home in World Cupqualification stays intact, moving to seven victories and a pair of draws.

David’s wondergoal highlights Canada triumph in Honduras

Goals on either side of the half, including a wondergoal from FW Jonathan David in the second stanza, pushed John Herdman’s squad to the first win for Canada since George Pakos scored in Tegucigalpa on the way to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.