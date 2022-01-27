Union duo set to ‘plunge’ for a good cause

It’s not just snow that will make some people in Philadelphia cold this weekend, but also water as it’s the annual Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics. This year Philadelphia Union teammates Matt Freese and Nathan Harriel are set to get ‘Freezin’ for a reason.’

This year’s plunge is taking place outside Citizens Bank Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event goers can park for free in Lot S. The event will have other activities including backyard games, food trucks, a live DJ, a Union inflatable mini soccer and more. Right now, online registration is closed for the event, but you can still stop by ‘the bank’ to cheer on the plungers. The website also says they will take walk-up registration.

Funds raised through the event help to support athletes in Pennsylvania take part in various sports. Throughout the year Special Olympics holds local and regional events. Where athletes take part and qualify for State competitions and events including the annual Summer and Winter games.

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can do so by visiting this link.