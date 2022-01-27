Brotherly Game Daily Links: Paul Arriola trade finalized

MLS News

FC Dallas acquires Paul Arriola in trade with D.C. United

The 26-year old joins FC Dallas after starting his MLS career with D.C. United as a Young Designated Player in August 2017. He played 92 matches overall, including 89 MLS regular season matches, and scored 20 goals and recorded 16 assists throughout five seasons with the club.

D.C. United pursuing Toluca, Ecuador forward Michael Estrada

Edwards has had a slow start to this season with Toluca thus far, going goalless in 579 minutes, but he is coming off a 2020-21 campaign where he scored 11 goals and 4 assists in his first full season with Los Diablos Rojos, following moving to the club from Ecuador side Macara at the end of 2019.

Columbus signs James Igbekeme for a 2022 season loan

Since 2018, the Nigerian midfielder, who is not currently a part of the national team setup, scored four goals in 96 matches for Real Zaragoza.

San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Francisco Calvo

Calvo arrives with 122 league appearances (119 starts) and 10 goals under his belt – most notably as team captain of Minnesota United during their inaugural season in 2017. The following season, he earned a spot in the 2018 MLS All-Star team.

U.S. Soccer News

What to expect from the USMNT vs. El Salvador and beyond in World Cup Qualifiers

We are now staring at the penultimate international date for 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. The US men’s national team and everyone else left standing in Concacaf passed the midway point back in November, each having completed eight of the 14 games comprising the Octagonal.

Rest of the World News

Egypt oust Ivory Coast at AFCON as sub keeper Abo Gabal turns penalty shootout hero

Abo Gabal pushed the penalty onto the crossbar from Bailly’s weak attempt and Mohamed Salah later converted the decisive spot kick to send seven-time winners Egypt into a last-eight clash with Morocco at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on Sunday.

Equatorial Guinea edge Mali on penalties to advance at Africa Cup of Nations

Equatorial Guinea continued their giant-killing run with a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Mali after a goalless draw in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash in Limbe on Wednesday.