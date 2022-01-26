Full U.S. Open Cup 2022 field announced

Ocean City Nor’easters and West Chester United were officially announced as part of the modern era record of 103 teams participating in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, joining the Philadelphia Union in the competition.

The Nor’easters and West Chester United both earned entry through the standings in the USL League Two season last summer.

Vereinigung Erzgebirge and Atlantic City FC, which both qualified for the 2020 competition that was postponed to 2021 and canceled, are not part of the field. VE earned a spot in the competition through local qualifying and Atlantic City FC through the 2019 standings in NPSL. West Chester United also qualified in 2020 through the NPSL.

The competition kicks off March 22-23 with the open division teams, which includes USL League Two rivals Ocean City and West Chester.

The Philadelphia Union don’t enter the field until the Round of 32 on May 10-11. The Union are one of eight MLS teams entering the Round of 32. The other 17 U.S.-based MLS teams will enter in the third round, which will be played April 19-21.

Should Ocean City or West Chester get a date with an MLS side they will need to at least win two matches. Lower division professional teams will all enter in the second round.

The winner of the competition will earn $300,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. The runner-up will earn $100,000 and the team that advances the furthest from each of the three lower divisions (second, third and open) will each earn $25,000.

Check out TheCup.us for more on the competition.