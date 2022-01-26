Podcast Extra: Danish writer talks Mikael Uhre

Danish writer Kasper Pedersbæm took some time to talk to BrotherlyGame.com editor Matthew Ralph about striker Mikael Uhre, who he covered during his time with Brøndby IF.

The 27-year-old is expected to soon be announced as a key offseason acquisition for the Philadelphia Union.

Pedersbæm talks about the striker’s role leading the Brøndby front line and the league in scoring while helping the team end their league championship draught last season and why the timing and opportunity is right for him to make a move overseas to MLS.

You can connect with Kasper on Twitter at @kasperpeders and read his writing at https://www.tipsbladet.dk and https://3point.dk.

Listen to the interview