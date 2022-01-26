 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Podcast Extra: Danish writer talks Mikael Uhre

New, 2 comments

Danish writer Kasper Pedersbæm covered the Philadelphia Union-linked striker during his massively successful stint at Brøndby IF

By Matthew Ralph
Brondby IF vs Randers FC - Danish 3F Superliga Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Danish writer Kasper Pedersbæm took some time to talk to BrotherlyGame.com editor Matthew Ralph about striker Mikael Uhre, who he covered during his time with Brøndby IF.

The 27-year-old is expected to soon be announced as a key offseason acquisition for the Philadelphia Union.

Pedersbæm talks about the striker’s role leading the Brøndby front line and the league in scoring while helping the team end their league championship draught last season and why the timing and opportunity is right for him to make a move overseas to MLS.

You can connect with Kasper on Twitter at @kasperpeders and read his writing at https://www.tipsbladet.dk and https://3point.dk.

Listen to the interview

More From Brotherly Game

Loading comments...