Brotherly Game Daily Links: What second-year MLS players are primed for a step up?

Philadelphia Union News

Union officially announce signing of 19-year-old left back Anton Sorenson

The Haiti-born defender joined the Philadelphia Union Academy in 2019 from Michigan Wolves. He’s represented the United Sates at the youth international level with previous call-ups to the U14 and U16 teams.

Jamiro Monteiro and Cape Verde knocked out of Africa Cup of Nations

Monteiro finishes his time in Cameroon having logged 344 minutes, 2 shots, 10 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 key passes, 2 crosses and 102 completed passes (79%) in the four matches.

MLS News

Charlotte FC closing in on deal to land starting-level striker

He joins Charlotte from Greek club POAK Thessaloniki, one of the country’s top teams, where he spent the last three years. He scored 35 goals and added 14 assists for POAK in 135 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

10 MLS players primed for a Year 2 bump in 2022

Mukhtar and players like Adam Buksa and Marcelino Moreno settled in during their second seasons in the league, ratcheted up their productivity and began to match their potential (and price tag).

U.S. Soccer News

2022 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: Scouting El Salvador

This is the 26th meeting between the two nations, with the USMNT holding an 18-1-6 advantage. The last match-up occurred in September at the start of qualifying, ending in a scoreless draw. El Salvador is at seventh place in the eight-team CONCACAF table with a 1-4-3 record, eight points out of the playoff spot.

Rest of the World News

Morocco fight back to beat Malawi and reach Africa Cup of Nations quarters

Achraf Hakimi curled in a long-range free kick as Morocco came from behind to beat Malawi 2-1 in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday and stay on course for their first African title in over 45 years.