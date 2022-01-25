Union officially announce signing of 19-year-old left back Anton Sorenson

The Philadelphia Union officially announced the signing of 19-year-old left back Anthony “Anton” Sorenson on Tuesday.

The Ann Arbor, Mich. native has impressed with Union 2 over the past two seasons and was a hardship addition to the first team roster for the Eastern Conference final against NYCFC.

“Anton is a promising young player and a natural left-footed defender that will be a valuable addition to our backline,” Ernst Tanner, Union Sporting Director, stated in a news release. “He is an attacking-minded outside back who looks to play forward quickly in transition. His mentality, aggression and physical skills provide a platform for Anton to become a valuable player as he develops further.”

The Haiti-born defender joined the Philadelphia Union Academy in 2019 from Michigan Wolves. He’s represented the United Sates at the youth international level with previous call-ups to the U14 and U16 teams.

His contract is for two-and-half-years with two additional club option years. He will wear the number 24.

His signing makes him the 18th homegrown player signed to the Philadelphia Union and the only one so far ahead of the 2022 season. He joins Nathan Harriel, Jack McGlynn, Cole Turner and Jack de Vries (currently on loan to Italy) as first team players who were successfully recruited from outside the local area to join the academy.