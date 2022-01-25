Brotherly Game Daily Links: Busy MLS offseason continues with more signings

Philadelphia Union News

Four Homegrowns named to USMNT U-20 Training Camp Roster

The camp is being held in preparation for the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, which will also serve as qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

MLS News

Orlando City Signs Uruguayan Forward Facundo Torres

In 71 appearances across all competitions with Peñarol, Torres has scored 16 goals and added 15 assists. He scored in the championship match to help Peñarol win the 2021 Liga Profesional de Primera División title.

D.C. United to sign Rapid Vienna striker Taxiarchis Fountas

Fountas, 26, has been in good form for Rapid, producing 11 goals and 5 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season. That’s in line with his output in the 2020-2021 season, where 31 appearances resulted in 14 goals and 9 assists.

Sporting KC acquires winger Marinos Tzionis

The reported transfer fee was said to be between €1.5 and €2 million, between $1.69 and $2.26 million in US Dollars and Omonia would retain 10 percent of any sell on fee. It was also reported that Tzionis would be paid €300,000 plus bonuses, $338,880 in US dollars.

Columbus officially signs defender Miloš Degenek

In 2018, Degenek made the World Cup squad but didn’t play in the team’s three group stage matches. Speaking recently with ESPN, Degenek said he looks at joining the Crew to stay fit for the 2022 World Cup, and not only get Australia to the tournament but get tournament experience on the field.

Austin FC signs Ruben Gabrielsen, the defender it hopes will fill a big roster hole

Having thrived in the top division of Norwegian soccer for most of his career, Gabrielsen will be an immediate contender to start in Austin FC’s defense when the season opens Feb. 28 against FC Cincinnati at Q2 Stadium.

FC Dallas linked to Jakob Jantscher

Jantscher is a 33-year-old center forward for SK Sturn Graz (Austrian Top Flight), who has had a spectacular season. In 29 matches across all competitions (Including Europa League), Jantscher has scored 15 goals, and added 14 assists, while only receiving two yellow cards.

Rest of the World News

Cameroon overcome plucky Comoros to advance at Africa Cup of Nations

Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar scored the home team’s goals at the Olembe Stadium to eliminate the debutants, who were forced to use a full-back in goal and had their captain sent off after six minutes.

Gambia’s remarkable AFCON run continues with win over Guinea

The west Africa country are the lowliest ranked of all the 24 participants at the tournament in Cameroon at 150 in the world and are making their debut at the finals.