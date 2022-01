Four players from Philadelphia Union called into United States U-20 camp in Florida

Four Philadelphia Union players have left for Florida already to join up with the United States U-20 team for a training camp running through Feb. 2 at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Paxten Aaronson, Brandan Craig, Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan give the Union the most players on the 26-player roster.

Aaronson, McGlynn and Sullivan were part of the Under-20 team for the Revelations Cup in November. Craig is a new addition to the team.

Former Philadelphia Union Academy attacker Patrick Bohui, a YSC Academy grad from Harrisburg, is also on the roster. He recently signed a professional deal with Denmark’s Vejle Boldklub.

The roster features 13 players born in 2003, 10 born in 2004 and three born in 2005. McGlynn and Aaronson were both born in 2003. Sullivan and Craig are both 2004s.

U-20 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN) - JANUARY TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (3): Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), KyMani Dade (LA Galaxy; Ontario, Calif.), Anthony Ramos (Real SC/POR; Torrance, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (8): Noah Allen (Inter Miami CF; Miramar, Fla.), Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge/BEL; Los Angeles, Calif.), Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.), Michael Halliday (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC; Lake Forest, Calif.), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Thomas Williams (Orlando City SC; Titusville, Fla.)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford, N.J.), Javier Casas Jr. (Chicago Fire FC.; Addison, Ill.), Caden Clark (RB Leipzig/GER; Wayzata, Minn.), Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, N.J.), Kristian Fletcher (Unattached; Bethesda, Md.), Diego Luna (El Paso Locomotive; Redwood, Calif.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.), Jayvin Van Deventer (Sporting Kansas City; Lee’s Summit, Mo.), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska)

FORWARDS (6): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wisc.), Patrick Bohui (Vejle Boldklub/DEN; Philadelphia, Pa.), Brian Gutierrez (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Malick Sanogo (1. FC Union Berlin/GER; Berlin, Germany), Dante Sealy (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Frisco, Texas), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.)