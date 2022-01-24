Report: Union negotiating for Venezuelan teenager

A Venezuelan teenager set to turn 18 next month is being pursued by the Philadelphia Union, according to reports.

José Riasco’s profile would suggest it’s more of a Philadelphia Union 2 type signing or loan. Some of the reports surfaced suggesting Riasco would be brought in as a Kacper Przybylko replacement which makes little sense.

The Union currently have four strikers on the first team but are reportedly close to adding Mikael Uhrue from Denmark.

El delantero José Riasco del Deportivo La Guaira se encuentra en negociaciones para se transferido al Philadelphia Union de la MLS.



— Mario Alberto Sánchez (@MarioSanchezVe) January 23, 2022

He has 4 goals and a pair of assists in 16 matches this season in Liga FUTVE in Venezuela playing for Deportivo La Guara playing as a center forward.

Venezuela is becoming fertile ground for the Union’s scouting efforts in South America. First team midfielders Jose Andres Martinez and Jesus Bueno both came up through the Venezuelan league and two other young players have already been linked to Union 2 from Venezuela this offseason.