Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union shakeup striker position over weekend

Philadelphia Union News

Kacper Przybylko trade to Chicago Fire official

In return for sending the striker to the Windy City, the team is getting a total of $1.15 million in allocation money.

Union reportedly set to acquire Danish striker Mikael Uhre

The Philadephia Union is reportedly set to acquire Danish striker Mikael Urhe from Danish Super League side Brondby IF. He is currently the top scorer in the Super League, with 11 goals to his name over the course of 16 games played.

MLS News

MLS players called in for January/February 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

While MLS teams are fully in preseason mode, the quest for Qatar 2022 World Cup berths carries on for dozens of players throughout the league.

D.C. United’s Kevin Paredes linked with Wolfsburg transfer

In 2021, Paredes managed 24 MLS appearances, adding three goals and one assist to his stats. He also earned call-ups to US men’s national team training camps, but has yet to debut with the first team.

D.C. United pursuing Emelec, Ecuador winger Joao Rojas

Rojas, who per Transfermarkt is in the final year of his contract with Emelec, scored 10 goals and assisted on 7 more in 28 games (23 starts) this season and has scored 22 across 116 total appearances in the five seasons he has been with El Bombillo.

Los Angeles Galaxy to sign Brazilian playmaker Douglas Costa

The 31-year-old winger has scored 68 goals and provided 101 assists throughout his career in 461 appearances. He made his debut with the Brazil national team in 2014 and he has been capped 31 times.

DeAndre Yedlin likely returning to MLS, but not with Sounders

The Seattle-native is in talks with Inter Miami where he’d be reunited with Chris Henderson, according to the MiamiTotalFutbol.com.

Rest of the World News

Tunisia upset Nigeria to book Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal place

Captain Youssef Msakni scored with a long-range shot to hand COVID-hit Tunisia an improbable 1-0 win over 10-man Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Burkina Faso edge Gabon to reach Cup of Nations quarterfinals

Burkina Faso held off a gallant rearguard action from 10-man Gabon to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals with a 7-6 victory on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their round of 16 tie in Limbe on Sunday.