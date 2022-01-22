Report: Philadelphia Union to acquire Danish striker Mikael Uhre from Brøndby IF

The Philadephia Union is reportedly set to acquire Danish striker Mikael Urhe from Danish Super League side Brondby IF.

Uhre is currently the top scorer in the Super League, with 11 goals to his name over the course of 16 games played. Uhre has also recorded one assist this season.

Uhre has also briefly represented Denmark in World Cup Qualifying, playing 19 minutes in a Group F match. He was also a part of Denmark’s U21 roster in 2016-17.

Danish publication B.T. reported that Urhe was on move to Philadelphia, and confirmed with Brondby that Uhre was leaving, but the club did not confirm to which club. A fee was not reported, though Transfermarkt has Uhre listed at $3.3 million.

Brøndby IF kan her til aften oplyse, at man har accepteret et bud fra en udenlandsk klub vedrørende en transfer af angriberen Mikael Uhre.



B.T. also reported that personal matters with Uhre had already been resolved in Philadelphia and that the striker was just awaiting a medical check to finalize the deal. The Union has yet to issue a statement on the arrival of the striker.

Uhre would mark the arrival of a second striker for Philadelphia this offseason, after the arrival of Julian Carranza on loan from Inter Miami. Sporting Director Ernst Tanner promised fans “one or two” offseason moves at the position, so Uhre will likely mark the end of attacking transfers into the club this window.

The Union announced a trade of Kacper Przybylko to the Chicago Fire for $1.15 million in allocation money, which means that Uhre would be able to compete for a starting spot once he arrives.