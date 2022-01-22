Brotherly Game Daily Links: US Men’s National Team called up ahead of January/February qualifiers

MLS News

River Plate to acquire Ezequiel Barco on loan

According to multiple reports from Argentina and confirmed by The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas, River Plate are to acquire the nearly 23-year-old on loan.

FC Dallas loans Homegrown Justin Che to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

FC Dallas also extended Che’s contract through the 2025 season with a club option for the 2026 season. This is a similar move that the club did with Dante Sealy before loaning him to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

LA Galaxy acquire midfielder Mark Delgado from Toronto FC

A regular in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Delgado was picked up by TFC in the CUSA dispersal draft, and he became a vital squad player for Toronto, again, under Vanney, making 225 appearances for the club from 2015-21.

Fredy Montero re-signs with Sounders

After joining the Sounders on a veteran minimum contract, the 34-year-old proceeded to post a 7-goal, 6-assist season that put him among the team leaders in both categories while also extending on his team-record 68 all-competitions goals.

Toronto FC sign GK Greg Ranjitsingh to a two-year contract

Ranjitsingh spent time as Major League Soccer’s Pool Goalkeeper last season, acting as the league’s emergency backup as of July 2021.

LAFC acquire goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau from Vancouver Whitecaps

In exchange, LAFC sent Vancouver “$1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), plus a natural first round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

Alex Roldan officially returns to Sounders

Fresh off a season in which he was named an MLS All-Star and established himself as the captain of the El Salvador national team, Roldan has signed a new contract that not only includes a significant raise but also includes three guaranteed years the team announced on Thursday. The Sounders will also have a team option for 2025.

U.S. Soccer News

Gregg Berhalter reveals January USMNT World Cup qualifying roster

While the roster contains 28 players, the matchday roster can only have 23 players. 13 of the 28 players are based in Major League Soccer, and 15 players based in Europe join them in the camp that will begin in Columbus on Monday. 17 players on the roster are 24 or younger.