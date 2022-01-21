Brotherly Game Daily Links: Arsenal submit bid for Rev’s Matt Turner

Philadelphia Union News

Union seem on verge of trading Kacper Przybylko, perhaps to Chicago Fire

Chicago’s offer would land Przybylko a new long-term contract, and the Union $1 million in allocation money for a player who grew far beyond what he was when he arrived in 2018.

MLS News

Arsenal submits bid for Matt Turner

Over his 97 appearances with the Revolution, Turner has clocked in over 8,600 minutes along with 21 clean sheets and 346 saves.

Diego Valeri officially transferred to Club Atletico Lanus

In addition, the team confirmed that a Valeri testimonial match between the Timbers and Lanus is scheduled to be played at Providence Park sometime in 2023. The team also announced that upon Valeri’s retirement from soccer he will become a Timbers ambassador.

Cole Bassett officially joins Dutch side Feyenoord on loan

The 20-year-old Colorado Rapids midfielder has signed an 18-month loan with Feyenoord in the Netherlands, joining for the remainder of this season and the entirety of the next one with an option for the club to buy (he simultaneously signed a three-year extension with the Rapids).

FC Dallas acquires Paul Arriola in record-breaking GAM trade

Arriola was close to a move to Club América of Liga MX but that move fell through. FC Dallas emerged as a viable trade partner in the deal for Arriola as they offered more allocation money and incentives to get DCU more eager to pull the trigger on this deal.

Will Bruin officially re-signs with Sounders

When healthy, Bruin has been highly productive, averaging .53 goals+assists per 90 minutes during his first five seasons in Rave Green. Bruin had 3 goals and 4 assists in a little less than 1,300 minutes, while the Sounders claimed 2.06 points per game in his 16 starts last year.

Inter Miami CF Signs Ecuadorian International Forward Leonardo Campana on Loan

After joining Wolves in January 2020, the forward made nine league appearances and registered two goals and one assist on loan with F.C. Famalicão in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. In July 2021, Campana joined Grasshopper Club Zürich in the Swiss Super League, where he scored three goals in 14 league appearances.

Toronto FC re-sign Ayo Akinola to a new contract using the U-22 initiative

Akinola, 22, was signed as the club’s first U-22 initiative signing, meaning he may earn up to $200,000 more than the Maximum Salary Budget Charge in any given year ($612,500 in 2021) but only $200,000 will be charged to the team’s salary budget.

LA Galaxy re-sign midfielder Victor Vazquez

The 34-year-old was the main creative outlet for LA in his first season with the club, notching three goals and six assists in 28 league appearances.

Rest of the World News

Holders Algeria knocked out of Africa Cup of Nations after thumping Ivory Coast defeat

Algeria’s 35-game unbeaten run was ended by Equatorial Guinea in a stunning upset in their last match, and they were outplayed again by the impressive Ivorians, who might have had more goals with better finishing.

Sierra Leone out of AFCON after late penalty miss in defeat to Equatorial Guinea

Pablo Ganet’s 38th-minute strike ensured Equatorial Guinea finished second in Group E and progressed, but Sierra Leone might have gone through as one of the best third-placed finishers if they had forced a draw.

Gambia upset Tunisia in another Africa Cup of Nations shock

Gambia substitute Ablie Jallow scored a stunning goal deep in stoppage time to earn his team a shock 1-0 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday and continue the upset results at the tournament.

Mali ease past Mauritania to claim n Africa Cup of Nations Group F top spot

Mali meet Equatorial Guinea in the second round in Limbe on Wednesday. They are seeking a first Cup of Nations trophy win having finished runners-up the last time the tournament was played in Cameroon in 1972.