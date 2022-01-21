Eagle FC first Pennsylvania team announced in new USL W league

The United Soccer League is returning to the Harrisburg area with a USL W-League team in Mechanicsburg, the league announced this week.

Mechanicsburg-based Eagle FC is the first Pennsylvania team announced for the new amateur women’s league and the 43rd team overall.

“Eagle FC is excited to join the USL W League and thankful for the acceptance into the inaugural season,” Toan Ngo, head coach of the new team, stated in a news release. “Our players, coaches, and fans are eagerly anticipating this new opportunity to compete against some of the best teams and players on a national platform. The team will look to build a pathway for our youth players and provide an opportunity for alumnae and quality players within the Central Pennsylvania area to compete at the highest levels.”

Formerly known as HMMS, Eagle FC has been operating in Central Pennsylvania since 1976. The club is currently home to more than 1,200 players and maintains many travel teams that have won state titles and regional and national trophies. Recent successes include a USYS Regional Championship for the 2002 girls in 2019 and a USYS Regional Final appearance for the 2004 Girls in 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Eagle FC to the W League,” stated Betsy Haugh, USL Director of Women’s Soccer. “Eagle FC has proved their commitment to developing the sport and we believe the club’s goals align well with what we as a league will offer them and their players. We look forward to seeing all they will accomplish this season and beyond.”

Eagle FC will be the first USL team in the Harrisburg region since the Harrisburg City Islanders, rebranded as Penn FC, last played in the USL Championship in the 2018 season. The Penn FC name has lived on with youth teams that are rivals with Eagle FC.

To learn more about Eagle F.C., visit their website or follow the club on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.