Przybylko trade to Chicago Fire reportedly nearing finish line

Philadelphia Union could be linking up with the Chicago Fire in another striker trade, this time send leading goal scorer Kacper Przybylko to the Windy City for a healthy supply of general allocation money.

Tom Bogert from MLSSoccer.com is reporting that the teams are nearing the completion of a deal that would send the Union more than $1 million in general allocation money.

Hearing that if the deal goes through, the money will be spread out over two years. Not a bad bit of business considering #DOOP paid nothing for Przybylko. https://t.co/431EvtdC9F — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) January 20, 2022

Przybylko, who led the Union in scoring in each of the last three seasons, recently told a Polish media outlet that the Fire were interested in signing him to a multi-year contract and that he wanted to accept the offer.

The 28-year-old was one of Sporting Director Ernst Tanner’s first success stories with the Union. After signing him in September 2018 while he was still recovering from a foot injury and starting him out with Bethlehem Steel in the beginning of the 2019 season Pzybylko has gone on to become the team’s second all-time leading goal scorer (40 goals, 14 assists in all competitions).

The Union dealt forward C.J. Sapong to Chicago prior to the start of the 2019 season for up to $450,000 in allocation money. The Union also linked up with Chicago on a high profile trade when then Sporting Director Ernie Stewart acquired David Accam in a $1.2 million allocation money deal. Tanner dealt Accam to the Columbus Crew in May 2019.