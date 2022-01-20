Matt Real under contract, Glesnes close to green card, Przybylko update and more from Curtin presser

As expected, Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin’s first press conference of the 2022 season was packed full of news and information with updates about Matt Real’s status with the club, the possible transfer of veteran striker Kacper Przybylko and more.

Curtin acknowledged the rumors swirling around Przybylko’s possible pending transfer to the Chicago Fire and said his absence in training today was a result of a deal that has not yet been finalized.

“You know, obviously there’s rumors swirling right now, I’m not going to hide from any of it,” Curtin said. “A lot of it is factual. We’ll do what’s best for our club at this time, but nothing is official yet.”

Curtin also talked about his relationship with the striker, who has led the team in scoring each of the last three seasons and is second only to Sébastien Le Toux on the all-time club scoring list.

“At the end of the day, my relationship with Kacper is perfect,” he said. “You know, it’s professional, we speak every day so none of this is a surprise.”

Curtin also talked about the current striker pool — he said Julian Carranza has impressed in the early going in training — and noted that they would need to bring in a target striker if Przybylko does depart.

“There’s things that can happen that I’ll just say benefit both teams, benefit both sides, what the player wants at that time in his career, in terms of stability and longevity, where they’re at and what they’ve given our club,” Curtin said.

Like Przybylko, Kai Wagner has also publicly voiced a desire to leave the club but Curtin said there isn’t anything concrete relating to a transfer for the All-Star left back.

“He’s a Philadelphia Union player, and he’s happy to do that and be here,” Curtin said.

Should Wagner leave — clubs in Germany, England and Turkey have reportedly shown interest — the club has Matt Real and Anton Sorenson at the position.

Curtin revealed that Real did accept the contract offer the club made but also mentioned that it remains a “fluid situation.”

“A couple different things could happen and all of a sudden he could find himself in that starting role or fighting for that starting role,” Curtin said. “Matt is still a great player and he plays a position of left back that’s hard to find. He’s still a very young age and has a lot of experience under his belt already.”

Curtin revealed another piece of possible news when he alluded to Jakob Glesnes potentially rejoining the club tomorrow with a green card.

“I’ll just say a certain piece of paper that maybe changes or tweaks his status a little bit, but we’ll see,” Curtin said.

The club currently has eight active players on the roster filling international spots. Glesnes getting a green card would give them an opening to sign another international player without having to deal for another spot.

Sergio Santos is also expected to rejoin the club in the next couple days after a “visa mix-up” getting back into the country, Curtin said.