Brotherly Game Daily Links: DC United receive potential-record setting trade offers for Paul Arriola

MLS News

DC United receive potential-record setting trade offers for Paul Arriola

The offers would be worth around $2 million in General Allocation Money, with more guaranteed money and potential package than current records. Nothing has been agreed upon with any MLS club at the time of publication.

Inter Miami adds Colombian winger Emerson Rodriguez from Millonarios, re-signs Brek Shea

The club acquired 21-year-old winger Emerson Rodríguez from Colombian powerhouse Millonarios. He signed through the end of the 2025 MLS season, with a club option for 2026. Rodríguez was signed under MLS’s U22 Initiative and adds speed and an attacking threat.

Rapids officially ink Bryan Acosta, announce several key extensions

On Wednesday, the Rapids announced extensions for Keegan Rosenberry, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Danny Wilson and Jack Price.

Orlando City Signs Defender Rodrigo Schlegel to New Deal

The 24-year-old from Remedios de Escalada, Argentina has been an important player for the Lions the last couple of seasons, stepping in for starting center backs Robin Jansson and Antonio Carlos whenever needed and even filling in as an emergency goalkeeper in Orlando City’s first-ever playoff appearance in 2020.

Sporting KC signs German defender

Voloder was playing for NK Maribor in the Slovenian top division on loan from FC Koln (Cologne) in the Bundesliga. Maribor triggered a purchase option before then selling to Sporting Kansas City.

FC Cincinnati re-sign midfielder Haris Medunjanin

Last season, Medunjanin’s three goals set a career-high for his MLS career. He appeared in 29 games and started 18.

U.S. Soccer News

USMNT to play final home World Cup qualifer in Orlando

The USMNT have never lost at Exploria Stadium, and they hope the 25,500-seat stadium could serve as a coronation of a successful World Cup qualifying campaign that ends with a confirmed place in the 2022 World Cup.

Concacaf to use VAR in multiple competitions in 2022

The remaining Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which include six rounds of matches across the January and March FIFA international windows, will all include VAR as the region’s top eight men’s national teams compete for the 3.5 Concacaf qualification spots to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Rest of the World News

Nigeria end Guinea-Bissau hopes at Africa Cup of Nations with comfortable win

Umar, who has been criticised for some glaring misses in previous games, netted when Kelechi Iheanacho’s excellent pass with the outside of his boot across the goal provided a tap-in for the tall forward at the back post.

Egypt scrape past Sudan to finish second in Group D, advance at Africa Cup of Nations

Defender Mohamed Abdelmoneim, drafted in because of injury, headed home after 38 minutes from a corner to make the breakthrough as Egypt dominated the derby but created few chances.