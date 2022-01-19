Entering its 15th year, Sons of Ben membership kits are now on sale

It was January 17th, 2007 coincidentally the 301st anniversary of Benjamin Franklin’s birthday a supporter group was founded in the city of brotherly love. The group called themselves the Sons of Ben. That group worked hard to drive up support to bring an MLS team to the region. Within a year the group had over 1000 members.

About 13 months later MLS’ commissioner Don Garber was in Philly area to announce that the region was getting an expansion team. Two years after the announcement the Union became the leagues 16th team. Since then the boys in blue have had some up and downs, more recently we have seen the strongest teams over the last few years in franchise history.

Now in 2022, the supporters group that has the slogan “here before the team” will celebrate its 15th year. Just this week the organization announced its yearly membership kit, which is on sale now. You can preorder the membership kits here.

We are excited to present to you all, our 2022 Membership Kits!!! We have so much in store this year for you all! 40 more day's until we are back cheering on our Boys in Blue, @PhilaUnion!



This year’s kit includes a pin, sticker, keychain and a scarf. The group says on their website that kits will be mailed out closer to the season’s start date. As a reminder this season will get underway earlier because of the World Cup happening during the winter. The Union will open the season against Minnesota Saturday February 26th.