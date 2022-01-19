 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Entering its 15th year, Sons of Ben membership kits are now on sale

The 2022 kits include a pin, sticker, keychain and a scarf.

By Sean Sullivan
MLS: New York City FC at Philadelphia Union Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It was January 17th, 2007 coincidentally the 301st anniversary of Benjamin Franklin’s birthday a supporter group was founded in the city of brotherly love. The group called themselves the Sons of Ben. That group worked hard to drive up support to bring an MLS team to the region. Within a year the group had over 1000 members.

About 13 months later MLS’ commissioner Don Garber was in Philly area to announce that the region was getting an expansion team. Two years after the announcement the Union became the leagues 16th team. Since then the boys in blue have had some up and downs, more recently we have seen the strongest teams over the last few years in franchise history.

Now in 2022, the supporters group that has the slogan “here before the team” will celebrate its 15th year. Just this week the organization announced its yearly membership kit, which is on sale now. You can preorder the membership kits here.

This year’s kit includes a pin, sticker, keychain and a scarf. The group says on their website that kits will be mailed out closer to the season’s start date. As a reminder this season will get underway earlier because of the World Cup happening during the winter. The Union will open the season against Minnesota Saturday February 26th.

More From Brotherly Game

Loading comments...