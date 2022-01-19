Jamiro Monteiro and Cape Verde officially advance to Africa Cup of Nations knockouts

The Philadelphia Union will have two players in the knockout round of the Africa Cup of Nations after Wednesday results guaranteed a place in the Round of 16 for Cape Verde.

Cape Verde advanced as one of four third place teams after going 1-1-1 in Group A play. Jamiro Monteiro started all three matches. The Blue Sharks finished third in the group behind Burkina Faso on the goals for tiebreaker.

Olivier Mbaizo and Cameroon advanced after winning the first two matches and finished first in the group after a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde on Monday to finish with 7 points. Mbaizo subbed into the match in the 87th minute to make his AFCON debut.

E and F group play wraps up on Thursday with two games at 11 a.m. and two games at 2 p.m.

Cameroon will learn their opponent tomorrow in their Round of 16 game, which will be played on Monday at 2. a.m.

Cape Verde will play Senegal on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in their first AFCON knockout game since 2013.