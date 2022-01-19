Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union training in Wilmington

The Philadelphia Union are back in Wilmington training this week ahead of their departure to Clearwater, Florida on February 1.

The team opened the last 15 minutes of the training session on Tuesday to media. Photos were taken from an open air room that overlooks the indoor soccer field at the multi-sport facility that is home to the NBA G League Delaware Blue Coats, the youth soccer club Sporting Delaware and more.

Most of the first team players were present, including Matt Real, who has still not been announced as under contract with the Union for 2022. There was an unnamed goalkeeper we understand is signing with Union II and an unnamed striker at training. Union staff asked media not to share photos of the two unnamed players.

Cory Burke, Sergio Santos and Jakob Glesnes were not seen during the part of the session that was open. Jamiro Monteiro and Olivier Mbaizo are in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.