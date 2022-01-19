Brotherly Game Daily Links: Brenden Aaronson subject of $20 million dollar transfer bid

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott signed to multi-year contract extension

Elliott’s new deal will keep him under contract through the 2024 season and includes a club option year for 2025. Glesnes signed a three-year deal to keep him under contract through 2024 back in December.

Philadelphia Union Announce Ryan Richter as Assistant Coach

Richter will fill the role of former longtime assistant Pat Noonan, who departed this offseason to assume the head coaching role at FC Cincinnati.

RB Salzburg reject Leeds $20 million bid for Brenden Aaronson, per report

While a move to the Premier League would be tempting for the player and a step up in competition, there’s one thing he’s getting at Salzburg that he wouldn’t, for now, at Leeds — European football.

MLS News

Houston Dynamo announce signing of Paraguyan striker Sebastian Ferreira

Ferreira, who turns 24 next month, joins the Dynamo as a Designated Player. Ferreira’s signing is the most expensive player signing in Houston Dynamo FC history. He has scored 27 goals in 54 games for Libertad since joining the club in 2020.

FC Dallas signs Jesus Ferreira to a Designated Player deal

Ferreira has a new four-year contract with a club option for the 2026 season, the club announced today. He becomes the first HGP to sign a DP contract, following in the footsteps of his father who was also a DP with the club.

FC Dallas linked to Kevin Agudelo

Listed as a right winger, Agudelo has actually played in every attacking position during his time with Spezia Calcio. He played in 33 matches last season with Spezia Calcio, but has only played in eight matches this season, due to missing significant time with an injury at the start of the season.

Rest of the World News

PSG, Kylian Mbappe in talks over short-term extension amid Real Madrid interest

Mbappe’s existing deal runs out in June, but sources have told ESPN that his family has been in talks with the Ligue 1 leaders over a short-term extension, and the latest meetings have been positive.

Hakimi goal sees Morocco fight back to draw with Gabon, finish top of group

Achraf Hakimi hit a stunning free kick six minutes from the end to save Morocco from an upset defeat against a Gabon side which had eight players ruled out due to COVID-19 infections, including talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ghana stunned by debutants Comoros in humiliating Africa Cup of Nations exit

It is the first time in their history that Ghana have failed to win at least one pool stage match having made 22 past visits to the finals, their cause not helped in Garoua by playing for 65 minutes with 10 men after a harsh early red card for lead striker Dede Ayew.

Blunt Senegal held by Malawi but top Group B at Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal won the group with five points, despite scoring only once in their three matches, via a late Sadio Mane penalty against Zimbabwe in their opening game.

Zimbabwe upset Guinea, but exit Africa Cup of Nations

Captain Knowledge Musona and Kudakwashe Mahachi both scored in the first half to earn Zimbabwe a farewell win after losing their opening two matches as they finished last in the group.