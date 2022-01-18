Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott signed to multi-year contract extension

Five weeks after locking down Jakob Glesnes with a three-year contract extension, the Philadelphia Union have also signed his center back partner to a new deal, announcing on Tuesday a three-year deal with a club option for Jack Elliott.

“Over his five seasons with the Union, Jack has developed and proven himself to be one of the best defenders in Major League Soccer,” Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner stated in a news release. “His combination of size and skill has been a key component to the team’s continued growth and success, consistently leading the Union to be one of the top teams with the fewest goals allowed in the league.”

Elliott’s new deal will keep him under contract through the 2024 season and includes a club option year for 2025. Glesnes signed a three-year deal to keep him under contract through 2024 back in December.

Elliott is one of the all-time biggest steals of the MLS SuperDraft.

The Union drafted him with the 77th pick out of West Virginia in 2017 and he’s developed into one of the top center backs in the league. Though he and Glesnes probably took votes away from each other in MLS Defender of the Year voting he had arguably his best year yet in 2021 contributing both on the defensive and offensive ends with a pair of goals and two assists.