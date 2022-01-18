Brotherly Game Daily Links: Could ‘The Friendly Striker’ be on the move to Chicago?

Philadelphia Union News

Przybylko tells Polish media outlet the Chicago Fire have submitted transfer offer

Przybylko told Kanal Sportoway, a Polish online sports channel, that the Chicago Fire have submitted a transfer offer of about a million dollars and would sign him to a multi-year contract. He said there has also been interest from clubs in Russia and Turkey.

Mbaizo makes debut with late sub, Cape Verde positioned to join Cameroon in Round of 16 after 1-1 draw

The draw positions the Blue Sharks to make the Round of 16 even after finishing third in Group A behind Burkina Faso (Burkina Faso has 3 goals for to Cape Verde’s 2). The top four third place teams advance to the Round of 16 along with the six group winners and second place finishers.

MLS News

Top 11 most expensive trades (guaranteed money) in MLS history

There have already been three trades this offseason that are top-10 all-time in most expensive deals, which is interesting through several avenues. It shows clubs have recognized others’ success when shopping within MLS, thus the prices are going up. And with expansion clubs getting more allocation money when they enter the league, there’s more money floating around.

Ronald Hernandez joins Atlanta United on permanent transfer

Atlanta United on Monday officially announced that it had acquired Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen FC via a permanent transfer, with his contract running through 2024.

Atlanta United to send winger Erik Lopez to Banfield on loan with option to buy

If the report is accurate and Banfield does decide to execute the purchase on Lopez, it would come at a considerable loss to Atlanta United’s coffers after they reportedly shelled out $3.7 million for his signing in 2020.

Sporting Kansas City interested in attacker from Cyprus

Sporting Kansas City is reported to have an interest in Cypriot winger Marinos Tzionis. He plays for Athletic Club Omonoia Nicosia in the first division of Cyprus.

Jesús Medina joins CSKA Moscow

Medina racked up a total of 108 MLS regular season and playoff appearances, scoring 23 goals and notching 17 assists. In addition, he scored in both the US Open Cup and the MLS Is Back Tournament.

Toronto FC signs young forward Jordan Perruzza to long-term contract

Perruzza spent two seasons with Toronto FC II, where he made 28 appearances with 17 goals and two assists. He led TFC 2 with 15 goals in 2019 to rank second in USL League One.

Rest of the World News

Hosts Cameroon top group despite being held by Cape Verde

Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored his fifth goal of the tournament to put Cameroon in the lead in the 39th minute before halftime substitute Garry Rodrigues equalised in the 53rd minute.

Burkina Faso into second round after draw with Ethiopia

Burkina Faso secured a place in the knockout stage at the Africa Cup of Nations after Cyrille Bayala’s first half goal helped them to an uninspiring 1-1 draw with Ethiopia and second place in Group A at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on Monday.