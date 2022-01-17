Monteiro starting, Mbaizo on the bench for Cape Verde vs Cameroon

If the first ever meeting between Philadelphia Union teammates in a major international competition is going to happen today, it’s going to mean Olivier Mbaizo came off the bench for Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jamiro Monteiro is starting for the third straight match for Cape Verde and for the second game in a road Mbaizo is on the bench for Cameroon in the final Group A match for both teams today in Cameroon.

Cameroon has already booked a spot in the Round of 16, but the Blue Sharks will want to get at least a draw to try and snag either second place in the group or one of the four third place spots that will advance.

Monteiro has played a total of 166 minutes through the first two games. Mbaizo didn’t make the bench in the tournament’s first game against Burkina Faso. He dressed but didn’t play against Ethiopia.

Mbaizo started three of Cameroon’s four AFCON qualifiers and three of their six World Cup qualifiers in 2021. He didn’t start in their final qualifier that put them through to the final round of qualifying but subbed into the match in the 16th minute and played the rest of the way.

How to watch

What: Cameroon v Cape Verde, Africa Cup of Nations Group A

When: Monday, January 17, 11 a.m.

TV: beIN Sports Xtra

Streaming: Pluto TV, Roku, Fubo TV