Przybylko tells Polish media outlet the Chicago Fire have submitted transfer offer

Philadelphia Union striker Kacper Przybylko has told a Polish media outlet that the Chicago Fire and teams in Russia and Turkey have expressed interest in acquiring the Union’s leading goal scorer in each of the last three seasons.

Przybylko told Kanal Sportoway, a Polish online sports channel, that the Chicago Fire have submitted a transfer offer of about a million dollars and would sign him to a multi-year contract. He said there has also been interest from clubs in Russia and Turkey.

Pryzbylko signed a contract extension with the Union in February 2020 to keep him under club control through the 2023 but he said in the interview that 2023 would be an option year.

“I would like to accept this offer,” Przybylko said of the Chicago Fire deal, according to Google Translate. Przybylko also said that the Union are deciding today whether to accept the offer.