Philadelphia Union players report back to Chester for first day of preseason

The boys in blue are back.

Preparations for the 2022 season officially began Sunday with the return of players to the Power Training Complex in Chester.

The Union shared photos of several players heading back into the building and a short video of players inside the weight and exercise room in the annex building. They also shared a photo of new acquisition Julian Carranza holding up his No. 9 jersey.

The Union will be training in-market through Feb. 1 when they leave for Clearwater, Fla. Once there they will play three exhibition games against FC Cincinnati on February 3, an opponent to be announced on February 8 and Nashville SC on February 18 before returning home that day. They’ll train in-market to prepare for the season opener at home against Minnesota United FC on February 26.

While it’s not clear if all players reported back on Sunday — Jamiro Monteiro and Olivier Mbaizo are in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations — Jonathan Tannenwald tweeted that Kai Wagner is back.

To add on to this, Kai Wagner is in attendance in Chester.



For anyone who was worried you wouldn’t see him again. https://t.co/x9YfYIfM2W — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) January 16, 2022

The photos/videos posted showed Carranza, Daniel Gazdag, Alejandro Bedoya, Paxten Aaronson, Cory Burke, Andre Blake, Matt Freese, Joe Bendik, Kacper Przybylko, Jack Elliott and Jose Martinez.