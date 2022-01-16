How to watch: Union duo may face one another in Africa Cup of Nations

Monday is the matchup many Philadelphia Union fans have been waiting to see in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. This is because of Olivier Mbaizo and Cameroon are set to take on Jamiro Monteiro and Cape Verde in their final group match. Cameroon has already qualified for the next round, while the blue sharks come into the match looking to join the Indomitable Lions with a win.

Looking at past matchups the two countries have meet just six times. With Cameroon winning three of those matches. The other results were two wins for Cape Verde and then a draw between the two. In their last meeting, which was during the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Cape Verde came out on top 3-1.

One key thing to watch for Union fans is Cameroon’s lineup. So far in the group stage Mbaizo has not seen the pitch yet. On Thursday he finally dressed for the team and was an unused sub. His last minutes played for The Indomitable Lions came during World Cup Qualifiers back in November of last year, where he played 84 minutes in the eventual 1-0 win against Ivory Coast.

The other Union player in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Monteiro, did play in the teams second match. The Union midfielder was involved in three decent chances for the blue sharks. However, none of his shots or his teammates shots would find the back of the net and they would lose 1-0.

Here is how the knockout stages work for the African Cup of Nations, the top two teams across all six groups advance. Cameroon, who is also the host nation, has secured their spot even if they were to lose Monday. The next four spots are given to the best third-placed sides. Right now, Cape Verde is one of three third place teams with three points. So, as it stands Sunday morning it is possible that a draw can get them into the next stage, however there are some games that are happening before Cameroon and Cape Verde kickoff Monday.

How to watch

Cameroon v Cape Verde

When: Monday, January 17, 11 a.m.

TV: beIN Sports Xtra

Streaming: Fubo TV