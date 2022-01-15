Brotherly Game Daily Links: LAFC make big money trade for Kellyn Acosta

MLS News

LAFC acquire USMNT midfielder, Kellyn Acosta

LAFC will send $550k in General Allocation Money (GAM) for 2022, as well as $550k in GAM for 2023. There is also $400k worth of incentives, which could bring the final deal to $1.5m in GAM exchanging hands for the services of Acosta.

Timbers, Diego Chara agree to multi-year contract extension

Chara, who turns 36 in April, is entering his 12th season with the Timbers and leads the club in all-time MLS appearances (310) and minutes-played (27,203).

The Crew signs free agent defender Jalil Anibaba

Anibaba is a 33 year old with 11 seasons of MLS experience. After spending his first three years with the Chicago Fire, Anibaba held stints with the Seattle Sounders, Sporting KC, the Houston Dynamo, the New England Revolution and Nashville SC the past two seasons.

Atlanta United sign free-agent goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

Shuttleworth last played for Chicago Fire FC, where he made 40 appearances in 2 seasons and kept 8 clean sheets. He first entered MLS in 2009 when he signed with the New England Revolution and spent 8 seasons with the club.

Javain Brown signs contract extension with Vancouver Whitecaps FC

As a rookie, the 22-year-old had five assists across 25 games (19 starts). The fullback earned four caps last year in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

Rest of the World News

Bayern Munich, Canada star Alphonso Davies sidelined with COVID-related heart issue

Davies will also miss Canada’s three upcoming World Cup qualifying matches, including the Jan. 30 match against the United States, the Canadian squad later confirmed.

Ghana held to 1-1 draw after late Gabon equaliser at Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana’s captain Andre Ayew blasted home a superb left-foot shot for an 18th minute lead but the result leaves them with one point from two Group C matches and in danger of elimination if they do not win their last game against Comoros next Tuesday.

Mhango double seals Malawi win over Zimbabwe at Africa Cup of Nations

Ishmael Wadi put Zimbabwe ahead in the first half, but Mhango levelled just before the break and then added the second after 58 minutes as he took advantage of some hesitant defending and supplied a poacher’s finish.

Morocco overcome Comoros to reach last 16 at Africa Cup of Nations

Selim Amallah scored after 16 minutes and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck at the final whistle to ensure the win after Youssef En-Nesyri had an 82nd minute penalty saved.

COVID-hit Senegal play out goalless draw with Guinea at AFCON

Senegal, heavily impacted by COVID-19 infections, share top spot in Group B on four points with West African rivals Guinea after both teams won their respective opening games on Monday.