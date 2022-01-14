Union Academy trio called into U.S. Under-17 camp

Three players from the Philadelphia Union Academy are among the 26 players called up for a United States Under-17 camp being held in Florida January 18-25.

Bajung Darboe, Luke Zielinski and C.J. Olney all received call-ups for the team led by head coach Gonzalo Segares. All three of the 2006-born players were called into Segares’s first camp as head coach in California in November along with Union teammates John Andrus and 2007 forward Diego Rocio.

Fourteen clubs are represented on the roster, including the Union and 13 other MLS clubs. Houston Dynamo FC and the San Jose Earthquakes lead the way with four players each. Two 2007-born players are on the roster: Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy) and Ezekiel Soto (Houston Dynamo FC).

U-17 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN) - JANUARY TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (3): Fernando Delgado (Real Salt Lake; Glendale, Ariz.), Nicholas Holliday (North Carolina FC; Chapel Hill, N.C.), Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona/ESP; Miramar, Fla.)

DEFENDERS (8): Brian Alanis (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Jayson Castillo (Seattle Sounders FC; Prescott, Wash.), Riley Dalgado (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Christian Diaz (LAFC; San Bernardino, Calif.), Tyler Hall (Inter Miami CF; Miramar, Fla.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; Fox Island, Wash.), Gershon Henry (Real Salt Lake; Portage, Mich.), Oscar Verhoeven (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasant Hill, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Edgar Bazan (Sporting Kansas City; Overland Park, Kan.), Brian Carmona Romero (Charlotte FC; Concord, N.C.), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Luis Moreno (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Pedro Soma (UE Cornella/ESP; Coconut Creek, Fla.), Jude Wellings (Real Salt Lake; Birmingham, Mich.)

FORWARDS (8): Fidel Barajas (San Jose Earthquakes; Sacramento, Calif.), Micah Burton (Austin FC; Mounds View, Minn.), Bajung Darboe (Philadelphia Union; Sun Prairie, Wisc.), Andre Gitau (Houston Dynamo FC; Richmond, Texas), Christopher Olyney Jr. (Philadelphia Union; Hillsborough, N.J.), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Ezekiel Soto (Houston Dynamo FC; Menifee, Calif.), Luke Zielinski (Philadelphia Union; Weston, Conn.)