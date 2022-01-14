Nashville SC announced as final Union preseason opponent

Nashville SC has been announced as the Philadelphia Union’s preseason opponent on February 18, at noon at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex in Clearwater, Florida.

The match will be the third of three preseason exhibition dates the team announced on Thursday.

The Union’s first preseason match will be played against FC Cincinnati at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex on February 3, at 11 a.m. They have a match scheduled against an opponent to be announced at Florida Gulf Coast University on February 8 at 6 p.m.

The Union opens training in-market on Monday and leaves for Florida on Feb. 1. They will will return to Philadelphia on February 18 after the Nashville match and train in-market ahead of the season opener at Subaru Park against Minnesota United on Feb. 26.