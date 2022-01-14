A cryptic tweet leads to speculation over Ghanaian forward as possible Philadelphia Union target

Philadelphia Union fans on Twitter took a cryptic tweet about a potential transfer target and ran with it Friday, landing on a Ghanaian forward playing in Turkey named Benjamin Tetteh.

In an offseason where rumors started circling around Anthony Fontana going to Italy from a TikTok post by his girlfriend, the tweet that prompted our “Union Twitter” friends on Friday was one congratulating an agent named Daniel for getting “his first client signed to Philadelphia Union.”

Shout out my guy Daniel!

Got his first client signed to Philadelphia Union. Straight from the streets of Ghana



Few bits of paperwork to complete so I'll keep the name



Wage structure looking healthy I can't lie

Todd Lewis, of the wonderful Union podcast The Free Kick, went to work and possibly cracked the case when he shared that the player being referenced was a 24-year-old Ghanian forward named Benjamin Tetteh, who is currently playing for Turkish top flight club Y. Malatyaspor.

Benjamin Tetteh would be the player that @TumariePA is referencing.

• Daniel Strahinov is the agent

• Shares the same agency as Kai Wagner

• 7 goals in 16 games this season for

Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish league

• 24 year old CF#Doop

https://t.co/7H1I2KlVjr https://t.co/Tr0ZxkzuQt — The Free Kick (@FreeKickPod) January 14, 2022

While this is all still in the speculative rumor category right now, Tetteh does look like an intriguing prospect. He’s a 6-foot-4 forward with a solid goal-scoring record and a Transfermarkt value listed at $4.4 million.

He also recently made his Africa Cup of Nations debut, coming on as a substitute for Ghana in the 86th minute in their 1-0 win over Morocco on Monday.

UPDATE: The speculation ended with a thud when the account responsible for the original tweet followed up to refute the sleuthing that had led to the speculation around Tetteh.