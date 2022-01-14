 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A cryptic tweet leads to speculation over Ghanaian forward as possible Philadelphia Union target

New, 2 comments

Union fans on Twitter are connecting the dots around a striker played in Turkey named Benjamin Tetteh

By Matthew Ralph Updated
Goztepe v Yeni Malatyaspor - Turkish Super Lig Photo by Omer Evren Atalay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Philadelphia Union fans on Twitter took a cryptic tweet about a potential transfer target and ran with it Friday, landing on a Ghanaian forward playing in Turkey named Benjamin Tetteh.

In an offseason where rumors started circling around Anthony Fontana going to Italy from a TikTok post by his girlfriend, the tweet that prompted our “Union Twitter” friends on Friday was one congratulating an agent named Daniel for getting “his first client signed to Philadelphia Union.”

Todd Lewis, of the wonderful Union podcast The Free Kick, went to work and possibly cracked the case when he shared that the player being referenced was a 24-year-old Ghanian forward named Benjamin Tetteh, who is currently playing for Turkish top flight club Y. Malatyaspor.

While this is all still in the speculative rumor category right now, Tetteh does look like an intriguing prospect. He’s a 6-foot-4 forward with a solid goal-scoring record and a Transfermarkt value listed at $4.4 million.

He also recently made his Africa Cup of Nations debut, coming on as a substitute for Ghana in the 86th minute in their 1-0 win over Morocco on Monday.

UPDATE: The speculation ended with a thud when the account responsible for the original tweet followed up to refute the sleuthing that had led to the speculation around Tetteh.

In This Stream

Philadelphia Union transfer news and rumor tracker

View all 41 stories

More From Brotherly Game

Loading comments...