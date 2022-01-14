Former Union Academy forward from Harrisburg signs with Danish first division club

The Philadelphia Union Academy can add another player to their list of alumni to play professionally in Europe.

Patrick Bohui has signed with Danish first division club Vejle Boldklub, the team announced on its website Friday.

Bohui joined the Union Academy in 2017 and made 17 appearances with Philadelphia Union II before leaving the organization after the end of the 2020 USL Championship season to join FC Cincinnati’s academy. He had two goals and an assist in his time with Union II and was a prolific goal-scorer during his time playing for Union academy teams.

He was born in Ivory Coast but was living in Harrisburg, Pa. when he was recruited to the Union Academy in 2017. He’s been called up to a number of U.S. youth international team camps. He graduated from YSC Academy last June.

According to the news article on the Vejle Boldklub website, Bohui was trialing with the club in the fall. The article also states that Bohui has been called up for an upcoming USMNT U20 training camp.