Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union release 2022 Preseason schedule

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

The team will begin full-team training in-market on Monday, January 17, following medical clearances and physicals, and will depart for Clearwater, Fla. on Tuesday, February 1. While in Florida, the Union will play in three scheduled scrimmages.

Cameroon win, Cape Verde lose in second matches at Africa Cup of Nations

Philadelphia Union star midfielder Jamiro Monteiro played 90 minutes in Cape Verde’s 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso while teammate Olivier Mbaizo dressed but didn’t play for Cameroon in a 4-1 win over Ethiopia in Group A play at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

MLS News

Albert Rusnák officially signs with Sounders

The 27-year-old has been one of the league’s most reliable goal-creators over the past five seasons, with 41 goals and 39 assists for an average of .60 goals+assists per 90 minutes. His underlying numbers are nearly as good, as he’s averaged .38 non-penalty goals+assists per 90 over the past four seasons.

Who Is Jhojan Valencia, Austin FC’s Latest Big-Money Signing?

Last season, Valencia helped his hometown club of Deportivo Cali become champions of Colombia, defeating Deportes Tolima in the league final in December. He was one of Deportivo Cali’s stalwarts in 2021, playing 45 of 50 matches and starting 43.

What each Western Conference team should be worried about in 2022

Eastern Conference went yesterday. Here’s the West.

Zusi and Espinoza Re-Sign with Sporting KC

Zusi signed a one year deal through 2022 with an option for 2023. Espinoza signed through just 2022. However, neither player sounded like they thought this was the end, especially Zusi.

Rest of the World News

Burkina Faso claim first AFCON points as Hassane Bande goal beats Cape Verde

Burkina Faso moved level with their opponents on three points in the standings, three behind Cameroon who thrashed Ethiopia 4-1 in the earlier Group A game at the Olembe Stadium and sealed a last-16 place.

Cameroon thump Ethiopia to reach AFCON last 16 as Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi star

Hosts Cameroon overcame another hesitant start to crush Ethiopia 4-1 on Thursday and advance to the next stage of the Africa Cup of Nations with their second successive Group A victory.