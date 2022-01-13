 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Philadelphia Union will return to Clearwater, play three matches for 2022 preseason

Training opens in-market for the Union on Monday

By Matthew Ralph
Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union will be returning to Clearwater, Florida for preseason training for the eighth straight year beginning February 1, the team announced on Thursday.

The Union open training camp for the 2022 season locally on Monday. The release doesn’t say where training will be held but the team has trained at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. the past two seasons.

Their first preseason exhibition match will be played against FC Cincinnati at Joe DiMaggio Field on February 3, at 11 a.m. They also have matches scheduled against opponents to be announced at Florida Gulf Coast University on February 8 at 6 p.m. and February 18 at 11 a.m. back at Joe DiMaggio.

The team will return to Philadelphia on February 18 and train in-market ahead of the season opener at Subaru Park against Minnesota United on Feb. 26.

