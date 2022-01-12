How to Watch: Africa Cup of Nations continues with second round of group play

The second game in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations takes place Thursday. Two countries involved in those games feature players Philadelphia fans may know. Cameroon has the boys in blue Olivier Mbaizo on their roster, while Cape Verde features Jamiro Monteiro.

While Mbaizo was not on the game roster for Cameroon’s first game. It was the opposite for Monteiro who started on the left side of a 3-4-3 formation. The 28-year-old had 50 touches in that match. He would also go on to help the blue sharks beat a 10-man Ehiopia team 1-0.

How to Watch

Cameron v Ethiopia

When: Thursday, January 13, 11 a.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Streaming: Fubo TV

Ethiopia v Cape Verde

When: Thursday, January 13, 2 p.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Streaming: Fubo TV