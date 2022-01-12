Brotherly Game Daily Links: Sporting KC’s Pulido out for year after knee surgery

MLS News

Sporting KC’s Pulido “Likely” Out for Season

In Peter Vermes’ first press conference of the near year he started it off with a list of updates. The first, and worst, being that Alan Pulido is set to undergo surgery on January 17th. That surgery will “more than likely” keep him out the entire year.

Charlotte FC select Maryland midfielder Ben Bender No. 1 in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

Bender, who spent two years at the ​​University of Maryland, is part of this year’s eight-player Generation adidas class. While with the Terrapins in 2021, he was a First Team All-American and unanimous Big Ten Midfielder of the Year selection after scoring seven goals and notching five assists in 18 games.

Inter Miami defender Ryan Shawcross retires from professional soccer

Shawcross appeared in 12 games last year. He injured his back following the Aug. 8 match against Nashville and had back surgery on Sept. 21.

Rest of the World News

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho completes loan move to Aston Villa

Both clubs announced a deal has been reached on Friday, which also includes an option for a permanent move, and was pending a medical assessment and a work permit for the Brazil international.

Sudan hold on for 0-0 draw with Guinea Bissau after late penalty save

Sudan goalkeeper Ali Abou Achrine saved a late penalty to ensure they secured a 0-0 draw with Guinea Bissau in Garoua on Tuesday in an inauspicious start for both at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Kelechi Iheanacho strike helps Nigeria past below-par Egypt

Iheanacho crashed a half-volley from the edge of the box into the top corner after 30 minutes to settle the contest, but Nigeria should have added at least a couple more goals in what was the best performance by a team in the finals so far and a warning to their rivals.

AFCON holders Algeria held to surprise draw against Sierra Leone in opener

Algeria were expected to get their Group E campaign at the tournament in Cameroon off to an easy start against minnows Sierra Leone, who were returning to the tournament for the first time since 1996.