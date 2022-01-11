Four Union Academy grads, Drexel star drafted in MLS SuperDraft

For the fourth straight year, the Philadelphia Union didn’t draft any players in the MLS SuperDraft but there were still several players with local ties who had their name called on Tuesday.

Former Philadelphia Union Academy players Ben Bender (1), Ivy Brisma (67), Seth Kuhn (73) and Daniel Bloyou (75) and Drexel star Chris Donovan (68) were among the 77 players drafted.

Other players with local ties include Reading United and Ocean City Nor’easters alum Simon Becher (16), former Nor’easters goalkeeper Alec Smir (62) and Reading United alum Tsiki Ntsabeleng (28). Kuhn and Bloyou also played for Reading United in USL League Two. Donovan played for West Chester United and Bloyou also played for Philadelphia Lone Star in the summer amateur league in 2021.

1- Ben Bender, Midfielder, Maryland - Drafted by Charlotte FC

Baltimore, Md. / Philadelphia Union Academy (2015-16)

16 - Simon Becher, Forward, St. Louis - Drafted by Vancouver Whitecaps

Brooklyn, Conn. / Reading United (2019) / Ocean City Nor’easters (2021)

28 - Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Forward, Oregon State - Drafted by FC Dallas

Johannesburg, South Africa / Reading United (2019)

62 - Alec Smir, Goalkeeper, North Carolina - Drafted by FC Dallas

Greensboro, N.C. / Ocean City Nor’easters (2018)

67 - Ivy Brisma, Forward, NC State - Drafted by CF Montreal

East Windsor, N.J. / Philadelphia Union Academy / YSC Academy

68 - Chris Donovan, Forward, Drexel - Drafted by Columbus Crew

Paoli, Pa. / Conestoga High School / West Chester United

73 - Seth Kuhn, Midfielder, Penn State - Drafted by New York Red Bulls

Wyomissing, Pa. / Philadelphia Union Academy / YSC Academy / Reading United (2019, 2021)

75 - Daniel Bloyou, Forward, Penn State - Drafted by Atlanta United

Accra, Ghana / Philadelphia Union Academy / YSC Academy / Reading United (2019), Philadelphia Lone Star (2021)