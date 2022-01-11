Philadelphia Union passes on 82nd pick in MLS SuperDraft

Make that four years without a SuperDraft pick for the Philadelphia Union.

The Union passed on the 82nd pick — their only remaining pick in the draft — in the annual MLS SuperDraft conducted on Tuesday.

It’s the fourth time they’ve passed on a pick since they last drafted a player with the 77th pick in 2018. They’ve traded away 12 picks since then. All three previous passes were in the 2019 draft.

Two players were selected with picks the Union traded — one for $50,000 in guaranteed allocation money to Nashville SC last year and the other as part of the loan deal that brought in Julián Carranza from Inter Miami.

Colorado Rapids drafted Northern Illinois defender Anthony Markanich with the 26th pick after acquiring it in a trade with Nashville SC. Inter Miami drafted Cornell forward Tyler Bagley with the 54th pick.