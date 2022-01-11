Report: Two Venezuelans close to joining Union II

Philadelphia Union II has yet to announce any players for their roster for the inaugural MLS Next Pro season but two players from Venezuela are reportedly close to joining the team.

Colombia journalist Mario Alberto Sanchez reported Tuesday that Juan Perdomo from Deportivo Lara and Maike Villero from Atletico Venezuela are “very close” to signing on with Philadelphia Union II.

Los volantes Juan Perdomo (Deportivo Lara) y Maike Villero (Atlético Venezuela) están muy cerca de cerrar con el filial del Philadelphia Union de Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/tPGsuUJWta — Mario Alberto Sánchez (@MarioSanchezVe) January 11, 2022

Both players turn 21 this month.

Villero is a right-footed midfielder who has logged 2,309 minutes and scored once for Atletico over the past three seasons. Perdomo is listed as a right-footed midfielder who has logged 1,281 minutes for Deportivo Lara over the past three seasons and scored a pair of goals. Deportivo Lara is first team midfielder Jesus Bueno’s former club.