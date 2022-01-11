 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Two Venezuelans close to joining Union II

Union II has yet to announce a signing for their inaugural MLS Next Pro roster

By Matthew Ralph
Carl Gulbish

Philadelphia Union II has yet to announce any players for their roster for the inaugural MLS Next Pro season but two players from Venezuela are reportedly close to joining the team.

Colombia journalist Mario Alberto Sanchez reported Tuesday that Juan Perdomo from Deportivo Lara and Maike Villero from Atletico Venezuela are “very close” to signing on with Philadelphia Union II.

Both players turn 21 this month.

Villero is a right-footed midfielder who has logged 2,309 minutes and scored once for Atletico over the past three seasons. Perdomo is listed as a right-footed midfielder who has logged 1,281 minutes for Deportivo Lara over the past three seasons and scored a pair of goals. Deportivo Lara is first team midfielder Jesus Bueno’s former club.

More From Brotherly Game

Loading comments...