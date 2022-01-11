Brotherly Game Daily Links: Dom Dwyer and third pick in MLS Draft traded to Dallas from Toronto

MLS News

Toronto FC trade Dom Dwyer and 3rd overall pick to FC Dallas

The 31-year-old was signed by TFC on May 11th after a trial period with the club. During his short stint with the side, Dwyer made 14 appearances, 6 of them as a starter, for a total of 493 minutes, registering zero goals and one assist.

Diego Valeri reportedly leaving Timbers for Lanus return

Valeri has scored 86 goals and provided 91 assists across 262 regular-season games for the Timbers. He’s also amassed six goals and eight assists across 22 games playoff matches.

Austin FC loans Tomás Pochettino to Argentine club River Plate

The attacking midfielder was heralded to be one of the team’s top scorers and creators when he was signed, but the on-field performance never met the hype. In 31 appearances for Austin FC, he scored just twice and assisted on two other goals. Both his goals came in the same match, a 3-2 win over Houston on Aug. 4.

Inter Miami CF Loans Leandro González Pirez to Club Atlético River Plate

González Pirez signed for Inter Miami during its inaugural season in July 2020. He went on to make 46 total appearances, all starts, and play 4,095 minutes for the team over the last two seasons. He also registered two goals and five assists in that time.

FC Dallas acquires defender Nanu on loan from FC Porto

Nanu has amassed 172 appearances overall while in Portugal and has scored nine goals. During the 2021 season, he appeared in 11 matches for FC Porto. While he was born in Portugal, he represents the Guinea-Bissau National Team and is currently on the roster participating in the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rest of the World News

Sadio Mane rescues Senegal with stoppage time penalty against Zimbabwe

Senegal are Africa’s top ranked team but had only 18 players available for their opening group match because of the coronavirus and injury and despite a lion’s share of possession and opportunities produced a tepid performance.

Sylla strike lifts Guinea to 1-0 win over Malawi at AFCON

Malawi, making a third appearance at the finals and first since 2010, had 13 members of their squad unavailable following a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp, which meant they could only name four players on the bench that included two goalkeepers.

Morocco score late to beat Ghana at Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal seized on a loose ball to score seven minutes from time and secure a 1-0 win over Ghana in their opening Group C match at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Boupendza earns Aubameyang-less Gabon AFCON win over Comoros Islands

Gabon, who were missing talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and influential midfielder Mario Lemina due to COVID-19 infections, never looked troubled and scored from one of only a few shots on target at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.