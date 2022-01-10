 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Kai Wagner attracting interest from clubs in England, Germany, Spain and Turkey

Philadelphia Union left back said recently he wants to return to Europe

By Matthew Ralph
Carl Gulbish

Philadelphia Union All-Star left back Kai Wagner has made his desire to return to Europe clear and a wide range of suitors are reportedly lining up with interest.

Kristian Dyer reports that overseas interest is coming from Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga clubs as well as top clubs in Turkey.

Dyer mentions Watford and Espanyol by name.

Wagner told Manuel Veth of Transfermarkt last month that he is seeking a move during the January transfer window. He’s valued at $3.3 million on the site.

“I want to prove to myself that I can play Europe,” Wagner told Veth. “I am honest enough to say that I want to do it now. I also want to be closer to the family.”

Dyer reported in November 2020 that West Ham and Fulham were tracking Wagner and that the Union had “received some offers already.”

The Union open training camp next week. They open the MLS season at home on February 26.

In This Stream

Philadelphia Union transfer news and rumor tracker

View all 40 stories

More From Brotherly Game

Loading comments...