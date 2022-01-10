Report: Kai Wagner attracting interest from clubs in England, Germany, Spain and Turkey

Philadelphia Union All-Star left back Kai Wagner has made his desire to return to Europe clear and a wide range of suitors are reportedly lining up with interest.

Kristian Dyer reports that overseas interest is coming from Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga clubs as well as top clubs in Turkey.

Dyer mentions Watford and Espanyol by name.

Hearing that #DOOP left back Kai Wagner is generating some good interest overseas from EPL, Bundesliga and La Liga clubs. Watford and Espanyol among those showing the most interest.



A couple top Turkish clubs as well. — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) January 10, 2022

Wagner told Manuel Veth of Transfermarkt last month that he is seeking a move during the January transfer window. He’s valued at $3.3 million on the site.

“I want to prove to myself that I can play Europe,” Wagner told Veth. “I am honest enough to say that I want to do it now. I also want to be closer to the family.”

Dyer reported in November 2020 that West Ham and Fulham were tracking Wagner and that the Union had “received some offers already.”

The Union open training camp next week. They open the MLS season at home on February 26.