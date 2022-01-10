Brotherly Game Daily Links: 2022 MLS Draft projections

MLS News

2022 MLS Mock SuperDraft: Predicting who’ll be taken in Round 1

Despite the sizable jump from college soccer to MLS, even recent history shows teams can add key players. Look no further than the recent European transfers of Tajon Buchanan (New England) to Club Brugge and Daryl Dike (Orlando City) to West Bromwich Albion, showing that there are unique chances to add high-upside players.

Albert Rusnak appears to have agreed to terms with Sounders

7. Last year, he finished with 11 goals and 11 assists after failing to register a goal or an assist in his first seven games. Only eight players in MLS had more combined goals and assists than him last year.

Celtic closing on a deal for Australia international Riley McGree

Riley McGree was Charlotte FC’s second-ever signing and the attacking midfielder could become the expansion side’s first outbound transfer beyond MLS with the Australian set for a move to Celtic FC in the Scottish Premier League, according to numerous reports.

Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan

Breza was initially loaned to CF Montreal last April and picked up two clean sheets in eight starts. The 23-year-old was also the club’s starter through their Canadian Championship title run, earning tournament MVP honors after a pair of shutouts in three matches.

LA Galaxy to make offer for Téji Savanier

With 6 goals and 6 assists in 18 matches in all competitions this season, Savanier continues to be one of the most impressive players in the division.

Rest of the World News

Cameroon rally past COVID-hit Burkina Faso to win Africa Cup of Nations opener

Captain Vincent Aboubakar converted two penalties as hosts Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Yaounde on Sunday.

Cape Verde stun 10-man Ethiopia in their Africa Cup of Nations opener

Striker Julio Tavares headed home the winner as Cape Verde Islands shrugged off their COVID-19 woes to beat 10-man Ethiopia 1-0 on the opening day of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.