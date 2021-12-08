Davó option declined, five options picked up and two ‘bona fide offers’ made by Philadelphia Union

Matheus Davó, we hardly got to know you.

The 22-year-old Brazilian attacker who the Philadelphia Union took a flier on this season will not be returning to the club.

The Union announced that they have declined the on-loan player’s option to buy for 2022. His one appearance — an 18-minute cameo — came against the New England Revolution on September 3.

Five player options were exercised by the team — Joe Bendik, Jack Elliott, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos and Cole Turner.

Three players — Aurelien Collin, Ilsinho and Alvas Powell — are out of contract and “bona fide offers” have been made to Anthony Fontana and Matt Real, according to a news release.

That leaves 25 players currently on the roster for 2022. Anton Sorenson, who was added to the roster as a hardship case, is not yet included on the 2022 roster.

While the Davó decision is not a surprise, Cole Turner’s future with the club was and is probably still in some doubt. He went out on loan to El Paso Locomotive in the USL Championship, where he made 9 appearances.

This roster is of course far from being set in stone. There will be an MLS Expansion draft again and there are any number of deals that could be pursued with other teams for players currently on the books for the Union.

2021 Philadelphia Union roster (as of Dec. 8, 2021, listed alphabetically)

Goalkeepers (3): Joe Bendik, Andre Blake, Matt Freese

Defenders (6): Jack Elliott, Stuart Findlay, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner

Midfielders (13): Paxten Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya, Jesús Bueno, Brandan Craig, Jack de Vries*, Leon Flach, Daniel Gazdag, José Martínez, Jack McGlynn, Jamiro Monteiro, Matej Oravec*, Quinn Sullivan, Cole Turner

Forwards (3): Cory Burke, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

*currently on loan