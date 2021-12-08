Brotherly Game Daily Links: Carles Gil named MLS MVP

MLS News

Carles Gil named 2021 MLS MVP

Gil had an absolutely amazing season leading the MLS in assists (18) and chances created (130), a new MLS record. He was also able to tally four goals in 2021. The 29-year-old also led MLS in big chances created (25), chances created from open play (81), and chances created from set play (49). Gil amassed 10 assists in the opening 10 games of the year – matching the all-time MLS record for most assists from the start of a season.

Major League Soccer amends its Rooney Rule in overhaul of diversity policy

The policy will be in place not only at MLS level, but also in the new lower division league, MLS Next Pro — set to begin next year — as well as at the youth level with MLS Next (though in the latter instance, only MLS academies will have to follow the policy).

MLS Commissioner Don Garber on 30th team expansion, RSL ownership & media rights

During the hour long session, including an opening statement and questions from the media, a wide number of topics were discussed, including expansion, an ownership update and a new media rights deal.

A to Z: Neutral’s guide to MLS Cup 2021 between Portland, NYCFC

If you are prepared to watch the game with someone who does in the hopes you’ll create an MLS convert, here’s a handy A-Z guide of the best of MLS Cup 2021 to help you along the way.

Don Garber: ‘No practically’ to biennial World Cup

Garber said he understood the motivation behind FIFA’s desire to grow revenue and distribute those funds to developing soccer countries, but that there are other ways to achieve that goal without changing the frequency with which the World Cup is held.

Rest of the World News

Champions League scores: Atletico Madrid get huge win at Porto to advance; Real Madrid beat Inter to win group

There wasn’t much up for grabs on the day with seven of the eight knockout stage spots at play in Tuesday’s action already decided. Atletico needed a win in Porto to advance and got it done, overcoming Luis Suarez’s early injury for an inflated 3-1 win.