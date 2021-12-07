Brotherly Game Daily Links: Explaining ‘Covid-Gate’

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union COVID-Gate: Here’s What Happened, and it’s Complicated

Kevin Kinkead talked to a half-dozen people to try to get the full story of this outbreak, and what exactly happened. There are a lot of moving parts and timelines and time frames, and various things that need to be merged together, but the truth is that there are multiple COVID sources that may have all contributed to these 11 guys being out.

Philadelphia Union II To to join 20 other teams in new third division MLS league

The Union’s second team will be returning to an official league schedule in 2022 as one of 21 teams in the new third division professional league MLS has named MLS Next Pro.

Jim Curtin knew how stacked the odds were against the Union — and that his team almost beat them

It will live for a long time in everyone’s memory that a Union squad so shorthanded fought so hard against New York City FC, and came so close to winning.

MLS News

MLS Next Pro unveils 21 clubs for inaugural season starting March 2022

Eight additional MLS-affiliated teams will join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023, including: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, D.C., LA, LAFC, Nashville and NY Red Bulls. In addition to Rochester NY FC, MLS NEXT Pro will introduce additional independent clubs to the league in 2023 and beyond.

MLS Unveils 2022 Match Ball; Will Debut in 2021 MLS Cup

Graphics on the panels of the ball incorporate roses, the national flower of the United States, and bunchberry flowers, the unofficial national flower of Canada. They also incorporate colours representing the home nations of various MLS players.

Carlos Coronel signs with New York Red Bulls through 2024

He recorded 13 shutouts on the campaign, tied for the league lead, and was one of only two goalkeepers in the league to play every minute in 2021.

RSL declines options on eight players, take options on five

The club announced options being exercised for David Ochoa, Andrew Brody, Maikel Chang, Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva. They declined options on Donny Toia, Ashtone Morgan, Noah Powder, Milan Iloski, Tate Schmitt, Justin Mortillo, Douglas Martinez and Jeizon Ramirez.