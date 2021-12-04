Downingtown’s Rye Jaran assists golden goal to put Connecticut College into NCAA DIII final

Downingtown native Rye Jaran assisted the goal that has Connecticut College one win from a national championship.

Jaran, a second-year player who played for Penn Fusion Academy and Downingtown West prior to college, set up Steve Yeonas for the goal in the 99th minute that gave the Camels the 2-1 overtime win over Washington & Lee. It was Jaran’s eighth assist of the season to go with five goals. He started the match and played 66 minutes.

ONE MORE WIN Steve Yeonas scored in OT to send @ConnCollege men’s soccer to the NCAA Finals! WHAT A TEAM! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kzNdi8bZPM — Connecticut College Athletics (@CamelAthletics) December 4, 2021

Former FC Delco midfielder Lorenzo Bocchetti, of Wilmington, Del., started and played 93 minutes in the match for the Camels, which will take on Amherst College in the title match tonight at 7 p.m. in Greensboro, N.C.

TCNJ will take on Christopher Newport in the women’s final at 2:30 p.m. in Greensboro. TCNJ is seeking the program’s fourth national title. They advanced Friday with a 1-0 win over Wesleyan.

The Lions’ roster is exclusively players from New Jersey, three from South Jersey. Woolwich Township native Rachel Robichaud started and played 75 minutes in Friday’s match. Bordentown native Victoria D’Imperio came off the bench to play 32 minutes. Victoria’s older sister Deanna D’Imperio is also on the roster but has been limited to just 12 games this season.