Brotherly Game Daily Links: Toronto set to smash MLS contract record with Insigne signing

MLS News

Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto FC in record-breaking mega-deal

While Giovinco’s base salary was a modest $5.6 million per year, Toronto FC (led by new head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley) will reportedly smash that mark (as well as the all-time MLS record) with a $13-million annual base salary plus another $5 million in add-ons and bonuses.

Palmeiras offer $12.5m for New York City FC’s Valentin Castellanos

In 35 league and playoff appearances this season, Castellanos scored 22 goals and added eight assists while winning the Golden Boot. In parts of four seasons with NYCFC, he scored 40 goals with 18 assists in 99 league and playoff appearances.

Dynamo hiring Paulo Nagamura as head coach

Nagamura, who turns 39 in March, has been the coach of Sporting Kansas City’s USL team since 2017. Before becoming a coach Nagamura spent a good portion of playing career in Major League Soccer inlcuding stints with LA Galaxy, Toronto FC, Chivas USA, and Sporting Kansas City.

5 MLS teams primed to have a huge offseason

The MLS offseason is in full swing. Players are being transferred, traded and signed. Rumors, both fake and true, are being lobbed from all angles. Silly season is a year-round business, but this is when it takes center stage.

Austin FC adds offense with signing of striker Maxi Urruti

Urruti, an Argentine striker who has notched 60 goals and 37 assists in MLS, signed a two-year contract with a team option for a third year, and Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said he should help the club immediately.

Charlotte FC Signs Croatian Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina

Kahlina made 36 appearances across all competitions keeping 13 clean sheets over his year-and-a-half spell with Ludogorets. He joined at the end of the 2020-2021 season, starting the club’s final five league matches and helped wrap up Ludogorets’ tenth consecutive Bulgarian title.