Report: RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig monitoring Paxten Aaronson

After impressing in limited action for the Philadelphia Union as a rookie, 18-year-old attacking midfielder Paxten Aaronson is unsurprisingly on the radar of clubs abroad.

According to a report from MLSsoccer.com writer Tom Bogert, Aaronson’s progress is being tracked by his older brother Brenden Aaronson’s current club — Red Bull Salzburg — and Bundesliga club Red Bull Leipzig.

Aaronson had 3 goals in his first MLS season in 591 minutes. He started five matches and appeared in 14 overall. Aaronson also earned a United States U20 call-up in November and USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said he would’ve considered Aaronson for the national team camp in early December if not for the Philadelphia Union still being alive in the MLS Cup Playoffs at the time.

Interest in Aaronson from abroad should come as no surprise. He spent time training with Werder Bremen in the fall of 2020 and is following a similar path his brother took to starring in the Austrian Bundesliga and for the senior national team.