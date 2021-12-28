Brotherly Game Daily Links: Young USMNT players Pepi and Bello linked to Europe

MLS News

Wolfsburg look to sign FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi

All eyes have been on Pepi since he emerged as the club’s go-to scorer in 2021, where he lead the team with 13 goals (and added in three assists). He also had a stellar national team campaign in the fall with the United States during World Cup qualifying, where he scored three goals and added in three more assists.

Watford make transfer inquiry for George Bello

Watford’s new manager Claudio Ranieri is reportedly looking to add a left back this January.

Top 8 trades of the 2021 MLS season

Teams like the Colorado Rapids, Nashville SC and CF Montréal, in particular, have shown best practices in acquiring talent from within the league. Vancouver Whitecaps FC helped launch their second-half run, in part, via a couple of trades.

Transfer tracker: 10 players in Europe MLS teams should consider this January

You will see a lot of guys who are midway through the last year of their contract (when clubs often prefer to sell at a large discount rather than losing them on free transfers), and some with other good reasons to seek a change.